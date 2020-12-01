212 new COVID-19 infections reported in Interior Health, 2,354 province-wide

Over the weekend, 2,352 COVID-19 infections have been reported in B.C., with 212 confirmed in the Interior Health (IH) region.

Regional data has not been updated since November 19th, as the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said data files are updated and restated following data correction.

As well, the reconciliation of a data lag from the Fraser Health area added 277 historical cases in that region.

Breaking down the weekend’s case counts further:

Friday to Saturday: 750.

Saturday to Sunday: 731.

Sunday to Monday: 596.

According to the BCCDC, 8,855 cases are currently active in B.C., with 490 in IH.

IH reports that 15 people are currently hospitalized, with five patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, across the province, 76 of B.C.’s 316 COVID-19 hospital patients are in the ICU.

So far, a total of 33,238 people have contracted the illness, with 23,111 recoveries. The IH region said it has seen 1,750 total cases, with 1,257 recoveries.

46 deaths were attributed to the virus over the weekend, adding up to 441 deaths across the province. IH still has reported three deaths since the pandemic began.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health encouraged the public to keep their guard up amid the surge in new cases.

“By choosing to make the exception for yourself, you are not only going against all that we are doing to slow this virus down and putting yourself at risk, but you are also endangering the lives of others,” said Dix and Henry, “We are facing a significant storm surge, which is why, with the start of vaccine availability only a few short weeks away, it is so important for all of us to work together to keep our wall strong, to push back on COVID-19 united and together.”