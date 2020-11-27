Beginning Monday, November 30th, City Hall in Castlegar will be temporarily closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily.

According to the City, they are heeding the call from the Prime Minister of Canada and the Provincial Health Officer of British Columbia to have staff work from home as much a possible. With less staff tending to City Hall, the daily one-hour closure will allow them to break for lunch.

“The health of our staff and community is our top priority so we’ve created a solution which minimizes social interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic but allows us to keep City Hall open to the public,” Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow said. “Essential services like snow clearing, emergency response, water treatment & waste management will not be impacted.

These latest measures will be re-assessed by the City in January 2021.

For now, the City encourages residents to access City services online at castlegar.ca or call ahead to make an appointment with staff by calling 250.365.7227.

As for the holiday season, City Hall will be closed to the public from December 25 to January 1, 2021.