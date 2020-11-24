the charged taser was in working order (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

What began as a traffic stop for a driver allegedly driving without headlights, led to hefty haul of controlled substances and a weapon.

On November 18th at 8:53 p.m. a Trail and Greater District RCMP front line officer stopped the 1996 Mazda along Daniel Street in Trail, BC.

Police said during the investigation, the officer allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle which led to the arrest of the vehicle’s occupants.

“A search of the vehicle allegedly located three kinds of suspected illicit drugs including 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 18.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of ketamine,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “$4,550 in cash and a prohibited taser device was also seized by police.”

The driver, 48-year-old Fruitvale man, and the 26-year-old Beasley woman each face potential charges. The 31-year-old Trail man was released “unconditionally.”

Sgt. Wicentowich added, “Trail RCMP will be forwarding its full investigative findings to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of drug and weapons related charges.”