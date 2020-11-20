The KIJHL will still proceed with their regular season following a non-essential travel advisory issued on Thursday.

Clarifying the Provincial Health Orders made by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the KIJHL said they are moving forward with their games.

“At this time, our understanding through consultation with BC Hockey is that these restrictions impact travel outside of a team’s health region,” said the KIJHL. “All 17 teams participating in the 2020/21 KIJHL season operate within the geographic boundaries of Interior Health, and travel within our league has already been further reduced through the introduction of regional cohorts that include a maximum of four teams.”

The KIJHL said based on all of the information they have at this time, they are moving forward as planned.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the KIJHL has made the health and safety of our athletes, staff, volunteers, billet families and fans our top priority. In doing so, we have closely observed all of the guidance and protocols outlined by the Province of British Columbia, the Provincial Health Officer, Viasport, Hockey Canada and BC Hockey, as well as our team’s home facilities.”

According to the KIJHL, while they may be proceeding with their regular season, they are respecting decisions by communities at the local level.

“Tonight’s game between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Golden Rockets has been postponed as the Town of Golden awaits further clarification on the Provincial Health Order, and a make-up date will be announced in the near future.”

“We recognize that circumstances can change quickly, and we will update our plans should the restrictions in place change,” added the league. “The KIJHL appreciates the patience and support of our fans, volunteers, billet families and sponsors as we navigate this process.”

The Castlegar Rebels are in Osoyoos to take on the Coyotes from Sun Bowl Arena at 7:35 pm, while the Nelson Leafs host the Grand Forks Border Bruins from the Nelson Community Complex at 7:00 pm. Both games will be streamed on HockeyTV.

MORE: 2020/21 Regular Season Schedule (KIJHL)