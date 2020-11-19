A detour is in effect on 12th avenue (Supplied by Drive BC)

Highway 22 is closed in both directions just south of Genelle due to a collision between a semi-trailer and a pickup truck.

“Firefighters extricated one patient with Jaws of Life,” said Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Glen Gallamore. “[BC Ambulance Serice] crews transported the lone occupant from the pick up to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in serious condition.”

The semi Truck driver was treated at the scene.

According to Acting Captain Clay Alderson, a BCAS crew came across the accident while transporting a patient to KBRH.

As both 3:30 pm PST, Highway 22 is closed between the North and South ends of 12th Avenue while the scene is under investigation by RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement.

Detours are in effect through 12th Ave, however, police ask motorists to please use caution and reduce speeds in the area.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene just before 1:00 pm PST and had the incident under control 45 minuted later.