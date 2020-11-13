Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire on November 12th that was starting be a vehicle mid-repair.

Deputy Chief Gallamore said a homeowner was working on a vehicle before the engine compartment caught fire. The blaze then began to extend outwards.

According to Gallamore, first arriving crews were able to “knock down”the fire quickly, minimizing damage to the shop area at 2211 Highway 3b.

A total of 14 firefighters from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale were called to action.

Crews arrived on the scene at 2:04 pm, 13 minutes after the incident was reported. The incident was under control by 2:27 pm.

Gallamore also made a point in his media release to remind the public to give right of way to emergency vehicles.