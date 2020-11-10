NewsFinal count confirms Conroy’s NDP win in Kootenay West SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, Nov. 9th, 2020 Katrine Conroy BC NDP Kootenay West riding.(supplied by BC NDP)The final count for the 2020 BC Election had no effect on incumbent Katrine Conroy’s landslide victory.The weekend tally included absentee and mail-in ballots, yielding the following results for the Kootenay West riding. Glen ByleConservative1,4478.18% Katrine ConroyBC NDP10,82261.15%Andrew DuncanBC Green Party3,04017.18%Corbin KelleyBC Liberal Party1,97511.16%Fletcher QuinceIndependent1891.07%Ed VarneyIndependent2241.27%17,697100% Conroy claimed victory shortly after the initial count, making it her 5th win as an elected representative.MORE: BC NDP Katrine Conroy claims Kootenay West in 5th consecutive win