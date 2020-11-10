The final count for the 2020 BC Election had no effect on incumbent Katrine Conroy’s landslide victory.

The weekend tally included absentee and mail-in ballots, yielding the following results for the Kootenay West riding.

Glen Byle Conservative 1,447 8.18% Katrine Conroy BC NDP 10,822 61.15% Andrew Duncan BC Green Party 3,040 17.18% Corbin Kelley BC Liberal Party 1,975 11.16% Fletcher Quince Independent 189 1.07% Ed Varney Independent 224 1.27% 17,697 100%

Conroy claimed victory shortly after the initial count, making it her 5th win as an elected representative.

