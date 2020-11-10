The final count for the 2020 BC Election had no effect on incumbent Katrine Conroy’s landslide victory.

The weekend tally included absentee and mail-in ballots, yielding the following results for the Kootenay West riding.

 

 Glen ByleConservative1,4478.18%
 Katrine ConroyBC NDP10,82261.15%
Andrew DuncanBC Green Party3,04017.18%
Corbin KelleyBC Liberal Party1,97511.16%
Fletcher QuinceIndependent1891.07%
Ed VarneyIndependent2241.27%
17,697100%

 

Conroy claimed victory shortly after the initial count, making it her 5th win as an elected representative.

