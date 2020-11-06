Non-medical masks or face coverings are now required to be worn in all public spaces at City Hall and Civic Works.

That from the City of Castlegar who said they will provide disposable masks for those who do not have one upon entry. The same rules apply for City staff who must also wear masks when interacting with the public.

Additional safety protocols include:

additional hand-sanitizing stations physical distancing directional signage plexiglass barriers.

For now, the City said they encourage the community to do business with the City online, or over the phone, and reminds the public to stay home if feeling unwell.

“The City continues to follow the lead of provincial health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic and made this change following the recent announcement from Provincial Health Officer, Dr, Bonnie Henry, which states is now the expectation that face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces.”

The requirement for face coverings in the terminal at West Kootenay Regional Airport also remains in effect.