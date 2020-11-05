Masks are usually a fun accessory on Halloween.

But on October 31st Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to two instances where stubborn store patrons refused to cover up.

Earlier in the afternoon police attended a business in downtown Trail where a 42-year-old Pass Creek man declined to wear a face covering as was store policy and required under the Emergency Programs Act.

“The man began to cause a disturbance inside the business when spoken to by the owner, who eventually escorted the man outside,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowhich. “The man was banned by the owner from returning to the business in the future.”

Later that day police responded to another call of a man refusing to wear a mask in another downtown Trail business. This time a 59-year-old Grand Forks man who then refused to leave the business when asked to wear a mask by the store owner.

“As such, the Trail RCMP detained the man for trespassing on the premises and escorted him off the property,” said Sgt. Wicentowich. “He was released and issued a $115.00 fine for failing to leave a premises or stop prohibited activity contrary to Section 4(3) of the Trespass Act.”

According Sgt. Wicentowich earlier in the day there was a peaceful anti-mask protest on the corner of Bay Avenue and Victoria Street in downtown Trail.

On mask policy for businesses:

Trail RCMP note that businesses have the right to ask their clients to wear face coverings or non-medical masks while on premises in the absence of the ability to socially distance and to refuse service for non-compliance. Clients have the right not to attend the business if they decide not to wear a protective mask to help prevent the spread COVID-19.

In addition, a $230 fine can be issued for Fail to Comply with Patron Distancing Conditions contrary to Section 7(1) of the Emergency Programs Act. Other fines under the EPA may also apply. The Trail RCMP note that these types of minor, preventable incidents take up valuable police time and resources which could be better used elsewhere.