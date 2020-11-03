Poor etiquette and a fire hazard prompted an arrest before the weekend.

Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a traffic stop along Highway 22 on October 30th.

“While interacting with the vehicle’s operator, a passenger allegedly discarded a lit cigarette butt on the ground,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The action drew the attention of the officers who identified the man, who was identified through police information records checks to be allegedly in violation of his 24-hour house arrest curfew.”

Officers then arrested the 29-year-old Northern B.C. man who was allegedly in breach of his court-ordered conditions.

He now faces potential new charges of failure to comply with a Probation Order and failure to comply with his Condition Sentence Order.