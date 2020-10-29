Halloween will look different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, but RCMP is reminding the public of ways they can safely enjoy the night.

Trail and Greater District RCMP are promoting safety this Saturday by releasing a list of tips for those that will choose to go trick-or-treating.

Never trick-or-treat alone With parents of responsible adults With a friend or in a friend group Maximum of six people in your social bubble

Carry a cellphone

Making sure you are visible in the dark Use a flashlight Wear reflective clothing or tape Use glow sticks

Ensure costumes fit properly

Stay on the sidewalk Use designated crosswalks

Only attend well-lit houses

Do not eat candy until it’s been examined by parents

Wash and sanitize your hands frequently

Take extra precautions when getting candy Wash wrappers when you get back home

Do not go out if sick

When it comes to homeowners and renters that are handing out the candy, there are also some tips to do it safely.

Have a well-lit house

Make sure the property is clear of any obstacles

If using candles, keep an eye on them

Keep any pets indoors

If in mandatory self-isolation, don’t participate in Halloween

Trail RCMP suggests “no-touch” alternatives when handing out candy, in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

Use gloves or tongs

Pre-package candy and lay it out ahead of time

Use a 6-foot candy chute

Mark the ground with lines every six feet

Remain outside of your front house waiting for trick-or-treaters

Have hand sanitizer ready

Trail RCMP isn’t just promoting the safety of those trick-or-treating but also to those that are out driving out this weekend.

Drive sober

Slow down and be extra cautious Expect children to dart out from behind cars

Be extra careful around crosswalks

