Trail RCMP offering tips to stay safe for Halloween Zach Stewart, staff Thursday, Oct. 29th, 2020 RCMP vehicle (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com)Halloween will look different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, but RCMP is reminding the public of ways they can safely enjoy the night.Trail and Greater District RCMP are promoting safety this Saturday by releasing a list of tips for those that will choose to go trick-or-treating.Never trick-or-treat aloneWith parents of responsible adultsWith a friend or in a friend groupMaximum of six people in your social bubbleCarry a cellphoneMaking sure you are visible in the darkUse a flashlightWear reflective clothing or tapeUse glow sticksEnsure costumes fit properlyStay on the sidewalkUse designated crosswalksOnly attend well-lit housesDo not eat candy until it's been examined by parentsWash and sanitize your hands frequentlyTake extra precautions when getting candyWash wrappers when you get back homeDo not go out if sickWhen it comes to homeowners and renters that are handing out the candy, there are also some tips to do it safely.Have a well-lit houseMake sure the property is clear of any obstaclesIf using candles, keep an eye on themKeep any pets indoorsIf in mandatory self-isolation, don't participate in HalloweenTrail RCMP suggests "no-touch" alternatives when handing out candy, in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.Use gloves or tongsPre-package candy and lay it out ahead of timeUse a 6-foot candy chuteMark the ground with lines every six feetRemain outside of your front house waiting for trick-or-treatersHave hand sanitizer readyTrail RCMP isn't just promoting the safety of those trick-or-treating but also to those that are out driving out this weekend.Drive soberSlow down and be extra cautiousExpect children to dart out from behind carsBe extra careful around crosswalksMORE: Halloween Safety Tips (RCMP)