Halloween will look different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, but RCMP is reminding the public of ways they can safely enjoy the night.

Trail and Greater District RCMP are promoting safety this Saturday by releasing a list of tips for those that will choose to go trick-or-treating.

  • Never trick-or-treat alone
    • With parents of responsible adults
    • With a friend or in a friend group
    • Maximum of six people in your social bubble
  • Carry a cellphone
  • Making sure you are visible in the dark
    • Use a flashlight
    • Wear reflective clothing or tape
    • Use glow sticks
  • Ensure costumes fit properly
  • Stay on the sidewalk
    • Use designated crosswalks
  • Only attend well-lit houses
  • Do not eat candy until it’s been examined by parents
  • Wash and sanitize your hands frequently
  • Take extra precautions when getting candy
    • Wash wrappers when you get back home
  • Do not go out if sick

When it comes to homeowners and renters that are handing out the candy, there are also some tips to do it safely.

  • Have a well-lit house
  • Make sure the property is clear of any obstacles
  • If using candles, keep an eye on them
  • Keep any pets indoors
  • If in mandatory self-isolation, don’t participate in Halloween

Trail RCMP suggests “no-touch” alternatives when handing out candy, in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

  • Use gloves or tongs
  • Pre-package candy and lay it out ahead of time
  • Use a 6-foot candy chute
  • Mark the ground with lines every six feet
  • Remain outside of your front house waiting for trick-or-treaters
  • Have hand sanitizer ready

Trail RCMP isn’t just promoting the safety of those trick-or-treating but also to those that are out driving out this weekend.

  • Drive sober
  • Slow down and be extra cautious
    • Expect children to dart out from behind cars
  • Be extra careful around crosswalks

