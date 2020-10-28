The truck was travelling north on Highway 3B before rolling over. (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

Three separate motor vehicle incidents may have been linked to either driver error, alcohol or simply poor driving conditions.

That from Trail and Great District RCMP who first responded to a rollover near Rossland on Thursday October 22, 2020.

According to a police report from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, witnesses saw a Toyota Tacoma travelling north on Highway 3B “fail to negotiate a corner” before striking a cement barricade.

“The [29 year-old man from Warfield] and his truck launched into the air and landed a distance away from the impact point before rolling over onto its side,” said Wicentowich. “Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue with assistance from BC Emergency Health Services extracted the man from his vehicle who was then immediately taken to hospital for treatment and care.”

Trail RCMP are asking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward as police said alcohol may also have been a factor.

The following day two more accidents occurred.

That morning a 43-year-old man crashed his brown 2007 Chevrolet Malibu into a fence in the front of a yard in West Trail.

“Investigators believe that a concrete barricade in front of the residence had absorbed most of the impact in this crash and that snow and slippery road conditions may have been a factor in this incident,” Wicentowich said. “It was believed that the driver had not sustained any injuries in the crash, he was taken to hospital, as a precaution, for a medical assessment.”

Hours later at 5:13 p.m police said a Chevrolet pickup truck collided into a metre after the driver, a 31-year-old Trail woman, allegedly ran through a red light at the intersection of Bay Avenue and Spokane Street.

“Trail RCMP believe that a combination of poor weather and road conditions, driver error and a lack of winter-rated tires may have contributed to this motor vehicle incident,” said Wicentowich.

The truck had to be towed away from the scene and the woman was issued a $360 fine for driving without due care.