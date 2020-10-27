After several months of consultations, Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has released its new 2020-2022 Strategic Plan to the public.

The plan was originally scheduled for release in late September, but the Trust said it was put on hold until after the 2020 B.C. Election.

The plan will cover CBT’s decision making through to 2022.

“The plan, that will guide the Trust’s activities for the next two years, includes six strategic priorities: community well-being, ecosystem enhancement, high-speed connectivity, housing, local food production and access, and support for business renewal,” said CBT.

The Trust added that climate resilience and working with Indigenous peoples are two integrated priorities that will be incorporated into its work.

Work on the plan first started in June, after the trust shifted its focus away from its usual five-year-long Strategic Plan format.

This version covers a shorter time frame than its past strategic plans because CBT said it needs to able to adapt quickly to the evolving situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Staff have already started putting resources in place to respond to these priorities and we’ll be sharing more information about implementing the strategic plan soon,” said CBT.

