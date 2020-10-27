Vehicle fire between Highway 3B and Mannix Rd (supplied by DriveBC)

A vehicle fire on Highway 3 approximately 4 KM west of Castlegar has led to single lane alternating traffic.

DriveBC made the alert at 1:58 p.m PDT on October 27, 2020.

Cst. Harkness of the Castlegar RCMP provided an updated at 3:00 pm in regards to the cause, a trailer carrying woodchips.

“Breaks caught fire on the rear trailer. The driver was able to unhook and separate. [Fire rescue services] responded and the continents, the woodchips are still smouldering,” said Cst. Harkness.

Drivers should expect delays in either direction as the Ootischenia Fire Department and Castlegar Fire Department work to extinguish the trailer’s flammable contents.

This is the second vehicle fire on Highway 3 to occur west of Castlegar in just two weeks.