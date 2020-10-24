33 Ballot boxes have yet to be counted, but already Katrine Conroy has 3856 more votes than the next candidate.

The tally by the end of October 24,2020 is displayed in he following chart. Official preliminary results will be tallied the next day.

Katrine Conroy BC NDP 5,718 57.54% Andrew Duncan BC Green Party 1,862 18.74% Corbin Kelley BC Liberal Party 1,162 11.69% Glen Byle Conservative 937 9.43% Ed Varney Independent 135 1.36% Fletcher Quince Independent 124 1.25% Total votes of the 64 / 87 ballot boxes reported 9,938 100%

Conroy’s percentage of vote share is similar to her past two elections. She has held her seat in Kootenay West since its inception and the riding before that in 2005.

The final count usually begins 13 days after election night, but Elections BC said that process will likely take longer due to the record amount of mail-in ballots.