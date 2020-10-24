NewsBC NDP Katrine Conroy commands strong lead in Kootenay West SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Saturday, Oct. 24th, 2020 Katrine Conroy BC NDP Candidate in the Kootenay West riding.(supplied by BC NDP)33 Ballot boxes have yet to be counted, but already Katrine Conroy has 3856 more votes than the next candidate.The tally by the end of October 24,2020 is displayed in he following chart. Official preliminary results will be tallied the next day.Katrine ConroyBC NDP5,71857.54%Andrew DuncanBC Green Party1,86218.74%Corbin KelleyBC Liberal Party1,16211.69%Glen ByleConservative9379.43%Ed VarneyIndependent1351.36%Fletcher QuinceIndependent1241.25%Total votes of the 64 / 87 ballot boxes reported9,938100%Conroy’s percentage of vote share is similar to her past two elections. She has held her seat in Kootenay West since its inception and the riding before that in 2005.The final count usually begins 13 days after election night, but Elections BC said that process will likely take longer due to the record amount of mail-in ballots.