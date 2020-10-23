The progress on the construction to the Gyro Park Playground (Supplied by City of Trail)

The City of Trail has received a $23,500 donation from the Murphy Family Foundation to put towards the construction of the Gyro Park Playground Project.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from the Murphy Family Foundation,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin.

The City of Trail said the new upgrades to the park will include resurfacing the ground and installing new equipment. The upgrades are intended to engage children’s sensory systems while also building motor, cognitive, and social skills.

“Providing children with positive and engaging play is important to the success of Trail’s community,” said Rich and Annie Murphy, founders of the Murphy Family Foundation. “We look forward to its completion and we know it will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Along with the donation from the Murphy Family Foundation, the City also received a $22,500 grant through the Columbian Basin Trust’s Basin Plays Program.

Trail budgeted $445,000 in its 2020 Capital Budget in order to complete upgrades to the Gyro Park Playground.

