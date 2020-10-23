NewsLocal voting information for Kootenay West, 2020 B.C. Election SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Oct. 23rd, 2020 (Supplied by Elections BC)Saturday is election day in B.C. as voters head to the polls to elect their local MLAs and the next provincial government.Polling stations open at 8:00 am (PDT) and close at 8:00 pm (PDT).Every registered voter should have received a Where to Vote card in the mail, notifying people where they can vote on Saturday. If you have not registered to vote, you can either visit the district electoral office in your riding or stop by any voting station.“Normally it is faster to vote at your assigned voting place, but you can vote at another voting place if it is more convenient to you,” said Elections BC.Residents can also vote at the district electoral offices from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday. (PDT).All completed vote-by-mail packages that were not put in the mail by last Saturday, October 17th can be dropped off at any location during general voting hours. Those that may have sent their vote-by-mail packages in the mail after that time should be extra cautious and still vote on Saturday. According to Elections BC, all mail-in ballots are scrutinized, so if the package did arrive on time and still cast a ballot, you are guaranteeing your vote is counted on election night.“All vote-by-mail packages are screened for compliance with the Election Act before being accepted for counting.”In order to vote, residents must bring a valid piece of identification that shows a name and home address. Voters should also bring their Where to Vote card to expedite the voting process. If voters wish, Elections BC said they can bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot, as well as a mask.“We encourage voters to wear a mask when they vote to protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask to vote.”Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections BC has also implemented the following protocols at all voting locations:Physical distancingCapacity limitsProtective barriersHand sanitizing stationsElection officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfacesElection workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocolsMORE: Voting Safety and COVID-19 (Elections BC)MORE: Safe Voting Places Plan (Elections BC)Below is a list of all general voting locations in Kootenay West:BurtonBurton Comm Hall – 125 Burton Main RdCastlegarCastlegar & District Comm Complex – 2101 6th AveRoyal Canadian Legion 170 – 248 Columbia AveBlueberry Comm School – 200 Centre AveCrescent ValleyCrescent Valley Comm Hall – 1385 6 HwyEdgewoodRoyal Canadian Legion 203 – 234 Granby DrFauquierFauquier Comm Hall – 115 Oak StFruitvaleFruitvale Memorial Centre – 1968 Main StGenelleGenelle Comm Hall – 1205 2nd StMontroseMontrose Comm Hall – 490 9th AveNakuspNakusp Sports Centre – 200 8th Ave NWOasisOasis Comm Hall – 47 Hanna DrPass CreekPass Creek Comm Hall – 1989 Pass Creek RdRosslandPrestige Hotel – 1919 Columbia AveRobsonRobson Comm Hall – 3071 Waldie AveSilvertonSilverton Memorial Hall – 203 Lake AveSlocanW.E. Graham Comm School – 915 Harold StSlocan ParkSlocan Park Comm Hall – 3036 6 HwyTarrysTarrys Comm Hall – 2103 3A HwyTrailTrail Memorial Centre – 1051 Victoria StRoyal Canadian Legion 11 – 2141 Columbia AveTrout LakeTrout Lake Comm Hall – 544 Westside RdWarfieldWarfield Comm Hall – 900 3B HwyWinlawWinlaw Comm Hall – 5897 6 HwyMORE: Where to Vote (Elections BC)