Saturday is election day in B.C. as voters head to the polls to elect their local MLAs and the next provincial government.

Polling stations open at 8:00 am (PDT) and close at 8:00 pm (PDT).

Every registered voter should have received a Where to Vote card in the mail, notifying people where they can vote on Saturday. If you have not registered to vote, you can either visit the district electoral office in your riding or stop by any voting station.

“Normally it is faster to vote at your assigned voting place, but you can vote at another voting place if it is more convenient to you,” said Elections BC.

Residents can also vote at the district electoral offices from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday. (PDT).

All completed vote-by-mail packages that were not put in the mail by last Saturday, October 17th can be dropped off at any location during general voting hours. Those that may have sent their vote-by-mail packages in the mail after that time should be extra cautious and still vote on Saturday. According to Elections BC, all mail-in ballots are scrutinized, so if the package did arrive on time and still cast a ballot, you are guaranteeing your vote is counted on election night.

“All vote-by-mail packages are screened for compliance with the Election Act before being accepted for counting.”

In order to vote, residents must bring a valid piece of identification that shows a name and home address. Voters should also bring their Where to Vote card to expedite the voting process. If voters wish, Elections BC said they can bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot, as well as a mask.

“We encourage voters to wear a mask when they vote to protect others. You will not be asked to remove your mask to vote.”

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections BC has also implemented the following protocols at all voting locations:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

MORE: Voting Safety and COVID-19 (Elections BC)

MORE: Safe Voting Places Plan (Elections BC)

Below is a list of all general voting locations in Kootenay West:

Burton Burton Comm Hall – 125 Burton Main Rd

Castlegar Castlegar & District Comm Complex – 2101 6th Ave Royal Canadian Legion 170 – 248 Columbia Ave Blueberry Comm School – 200 Centre Ave

Crescent Valley Crescent Valley Comm Hall – 1385 6 Hwy

Edgewood Royal Canadian Legion 203 – 234 Granby Dr

Fauquier Fauquier Comm Hall – 115 Oak St

Fruitvale Fruitvale Memorial Centre – 1968 Main St

Genelle Genelle Comm Hall – 1205 2nd St

Montrose Montrose Comm Hall – 490 9th Ave

Nakusp Nakusp Sports Centre – 200 8th Ave NW

Oasis Oasis Comm Hall – 47 Hanna Dr

Pass Creek Pass Creek Comm Hall – 1989 Pass Creek Rd

Rossland Prestige Hotel – 1919 Columbia Ave

Robson Robson Comm Hall – 3071 Waldie Ave



Silverton Silverton Memorial Hall – 203 Lake Ave

Slocan W.E. Graham Comm School – 915 Harold St

Slocan Park Slocan Park Comm Hall – 3036 6 Hwy

Tarrys Tarrys Comm Hall – 2103 3A Hwy

Trail Trail Memorial Centre – 1051 Victoria St Royal Canadian Legion 11 – 2141 Columbia Ave

Trout Lake Trout Lake Comm Hall – 544 Westside Rd

Warfield Warfield Comm Hall – 900 3B Hwy

Winlaw Winlaw Comm Hall – 5897 6 Hwy



MORE: Where to Vote (Elections BC)