Residents within the Interior Health region are now able to book COVID-19 tests easier through a new online tool.

Interior Health said the system was launched on Tuesday at Community Collection Centres in Cranbrook, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Penticton. The online booking tool will be rolled across all of Interior Health’s 23 Community Collection Centres until October 30th.

Testing will be available for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms or people who have been sent for testing by their primary care provider or Public Health.

Interior Health said anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19 symptoms can be tested. Symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Loss of sense of taste or smell.

Other milder symptoms such as runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Tests can be booked online here or over the phone by calling 1-877-740 7747, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.