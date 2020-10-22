The Kootenay Association for Science & Technology (KAST) has partnered with Selkirk College researchers at the Applied Research & Innovation Centre have joined forces in a tech survey that aims to gain better understanding of the current issues facing the sector in the region (Supplied by Selkirk College)

The Kootenay Association for Science & Technology (KAST) is teaming up with Selkirk College researchers at the Applied Research & Innovation Centre (ARIC) to support tech businesses in the Kootenays by creating a survey to improve efficiency within the tech industry.

“We are excited to be part of this exciting project that will result in necessary services and initiatives to support local businesses,” said Dr. Innes Schrotthenbaum, lead researcher of the project.

The survey will include a variety of topics and questions about the challenges of recruiting and keeping staff, plans for future business expansion, and overall the climate within the industry.

“The tech sector is one of the major economic drivers in our local economy,” said Kailyn Skuban, KAST Director of Operations and Programs. “Research results will provide information that will measure the economic impact of the sector and contribute to the development of regional tech strategies that support business retention and expansion in the region.”

Although an online survey, follow-up phone calls will be made to ensure the validity of the statistics. Video call meetings will also be held with businesses in the region to ensure the consultation and collection of the survey responses are meaningful and enriching for all parties.

