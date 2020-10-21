The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay)

The federal Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote on Thursday over the investigation into pandemic contracts handed out to charities, including the controversial WE charity.

The Conservatives had alleged corruption in the awarding of the deals, and had wanted to set up a special committee to investigate.

However, the Liberals labelled the proposal as a confidence vote, meaning an election would be called if the motion was approved.

Backed by the New Democrats, the Greens, and independent Members of Parliament, they insisted their support wasn’t an endorsement of the minority Liberal government, but a refusal to put the country through a general election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

*** with files from Norman Jack ***