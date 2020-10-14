UPDATE: 3:38 p.m, the road is open to traffic in both directions

* * *

A vehicle fire on Highway 3 approximately 10 KM west of Castlegar has stopped traffic in both directions.

DriveBC made the alert shortly after 1:00 p.m on October 14, 2020.

An assessment of the scene is currently in progress. As of 1:17 PDT there is no detour available, however, drivers could commute south of Castlegar on Highway 22 through Trail and Rossland and back up Highway 3B should there be an emergency.

More details to follow, including an update for traffic flow.