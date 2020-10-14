As of Tuesday, Elections BC has received 680,000 requests for mail-in ballots, with approximately 11.6% of local voters choosing to request vote-by-mail packages.

The 680,000 requests from voters are more than 100-times more than the 2017 provincial election, which saw voters request 6,517 mail-in ballots.

Here’s the breakdown for each local East and West Kootenay riding:

Columbia River-Revelstoke Registered Voters: 26,166 Vote-by-mail packages issued: 2,772 Percentage: 10.5%

Kootenay East Registered Voters: 32,135 Vote-by-mail packages issued: 3,105 Percentage: 9.6%

Nelson-Creston Registered Voters: 29,389 Vote-by-mail packages issued: 3,795 Percentage: 12.9%

Kootenay West Registered Voters: 33,192 Vote-by-mail packages issued: 3,892 Percentage: 11.7%

Boundary-Similkameen Registered Voters: 36,593 Vote-by-mail packages issued: 4,933 Percentage: 13.4%



Elections BC said that of the 680,000 requests, more than 670,000 have been issued to voters, while they continue to meet demand and have packages ready for those that want them.

“Some voters who have been issued a vote-by-mail package may not have received it yet. Elections BC is working as fast as possible to process package requests, produce vote-by-mail packages and send them to Canada Post for delivery,” said Elections BC.

“It is possible that voters, especially those who request a voting package this week, will receive their vote-by-mail package after the recommended deadline to return it by mail on October 17th.”

Those that may receive their package after the recommended deadline are asked by Elections BC to return their mail-in ballot in-person to a designated drop-off location or to vote in-person during advance voting or on election day on Saturday, October 24th. Designated drop-off locations include local district electoral offices and any voting location during voting hours.

MORE: District Electoral Offices (Elections BC)

“Voters who have received their vote-by-mail package are encouraged to return it to Elections BC as soon as possible. Elections BC recommends voters mail their completed package by this Saturday, October 17th, at the latest.”

Elections BC said 138,500 vote-by-mail packages have been returned as of Tuesday, which represents about 21% of all 670,000 packages issued to voters so far. The estimated number of returned packages doesn’t include mail-in ballots that are in transit to Elections BC or dropped of in person.

In order for the vote-by-mail packages to be counted, they must be received by Elections BC by 8:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 24th.