Two Central Okanagan men were arrested in Trail following an incident police say they believe is connected to drug trafficking.

“On October 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP responded to a complaint of two men banging on the door of a residence on Mountain Street in Trail,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a release the following day. “One of the men was reported to be in possession of a handgun.”

According to Sgt. Wicentowich both suspects fled the scene in a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado shortly after police got the call.

With help from the BC RCMP Traffic Services and police dogs, Trail RCMP tracked down the suspects a short distance away.

After the arrests were made police said they found bear spray, a hunting knife, and a small amount of illicit drugs. The reported handgun, however, was not found.

“None of the parties involved in the incident were cooperative with investigators,” said Sgt. Wicentowich. “The investigation continues at this time.”

One of the men, a 45-year-old West Kelowna, remains in police custody as police uncovered that he has three outstanding warrants.

He appeared in Rossland Provincial Court on October 8th.