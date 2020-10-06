NewsSportsKIJHL releases shortened 2020/21 season schedule SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Tuesday, Oct. 6th, 2020 (Supplied by KIJHL)The full Kootenay International Junior Hockey League schedule has been released.Playing a shortened 30-game schedule, 14 of the league’s 17 teams are participating in the 2020/21 season. The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and 100 Mile House Wranglers both opted out, while the Spokane Braves were forced to sit out the season due to travel restrictions across the Canada-United States border.The season officially begins Friday, November 13th and will continue action until Saturday, February 27th. As of now, the KIJHL season will proceed without fans in attendance unless COVID-19 guidelines change. The 2021 KIJHL Teck Cup Playoffs are slated to begin in March.The entire season will be played in rotating cohort groups, eliminating the traditional divisions for this season only.PREVIOUS: KIJHL unveils cohort structure for upcoming season (Sep. 8, 2020)Below is each team’s opening weekend for the KIJHL season for all teams in the Kootenay Conference.Neil Murdoch Division Team:Beaver Valley NitehawksOpted out of 2020/21 KIJHL seasonNelson LeafsFriday, Nov. 13th @ Castlegar RebelsCastlegar & District Recreation Complex – 7:00 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th vs Osoyoos CoyotesNelson Community Complex – 7:00 pmSpokane BravesOpted out of 2020/21 KIJHL seasonCastlegar RebelsFriday, Nov. 13th vs Nelson LeafsCastlegar & District Recreation Complex – 7:00 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th @ Grand Forks Border BruinsJack Goddard Memorial Arena – 7:00 pmGrand Forks Border BruinsFriday, Nov. 13th vs Osoyoos CoyotesJack Goddard Memorial Arena – 7:00 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th vs Castlegar RebelsJack Goddard Memorial Arena – 7:00 pmEddie Mountain Division Teams:Kimberley DynamitersFriday, Nov. 13th vs Fernie GhostridersKimberley Civic Centre – 7:00 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th @ Fernie GhostridersFernie Memorial Arena – 7:30 pmFernie GhostridersFriday, Nov. 13th @ Kimberley DynamitersKimberley Civic Centre – 7:00 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th vs Kimberley DynamitersFernie Memorial Arena – 7:30 pmColumbia Valley RockiesFriday, Nov. 13th vs Creston Valley Thunder CatsEddie Mountain Memorial Arena – 7:30 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th @ Creston Valley Thunder CatsJohnny Bucyk Arena – 7:30 pmCreston Valley Thunder CatsFriday, Nov. 13th @ Columbia Valley RockiesEddie Mountain Memorial Arena – 7:30 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th vs Columbia Valley RockiesJohnny Bucyk Arena – 7:30 pmGolden RocketsFriday, Nov. 13th vs Sicamous EaglesGolden Arena – 7:30 pmSaturday, Nov. 14th vs @ Revelstoke GrizzliesRevelstoke Forum – 7:00 pmMORE: 2020/21 KIJHL Schedule (KIJHL)