A former Major Bantam MVP is making his way to the Trail Smoke Eaters for the upcoming season, as 18-year-old Brady Hunter has officially signed with the team.

The Enfield, Nova Scotia native played last season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), splitting time with Minnesota Wilderness and the Northeast Generals. During his time in the NAHL, Hunter put up 11 points in 34 games.

Before joining Junior A, the centreman led the way in his hometown’s Major Bantam and Major Midget leagues. In Bantam, Hunter finished the 2017 season with 47 points in 33 games. Along with being named Major Bantam MVP, Top Offensive Player of the Year, and a First-Team All-Star, Hunter and his team also won the league championship.

In his second season in Major Midget, the then 16-year-old was awarded another First-Team All-Star nod and led the league in 29 assists, putting up 50 points in 36 games.

“He will bring a high work ethic and experience to our group,” said Tim Fragle, Head Coach and General Manager of the Trail Smoke Eaters. “He had good offensive numbers coming out of U18AAA and solid numbers in his first season of Junior A considering the opportunity he was given. We’re hopeful he can improve our depth up front.”

The Smoke Eaters said Hunter is expected to join the team by early next week.