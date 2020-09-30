NewsHealth Canada approves rapid COVID-19 test SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Wednesday, Sep. 30th, 2020 Parliament Hill (Vista Stock Photo)A rapid COVID-19 test that can detect the illness in as little as five minutes is on the way.Health Canada has approved the test which uses a nasal swab.It comes a day after Ottawa announced plans to purchase 7.9 million tests and 3,800 test analyzing devices from Abbott Rapid Diagnostics.The federal government has not given a timeline as to when the test will be available.