A Fruitvale man and two Trail residents all have court dates following three separate arrests.

According to Trail and Greater District RCMP, the first man was captured on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Police said he had an outstanding warrant of arrest under the Family Maintenance Enforcement Act.

“A front line officer was conducting a foot patrol on the Columbia River Skywalk when he encountered the wanted man. During the arrest, RCMP located a small amount of suspected Fentanyl on the man,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The 36-year-old Trail man could face further drug-related charges as he will make his first appearance in provincial court in Rossland.

The following day at 8:00 a.m, police said they arrested a 38-year-old Trail man for an outstanding endorsed Warrant of Arrest for failing to comply with probation.

“Front line officers encountered the wanted man during a foot patrol in the 1800-block of Riverside Avenue in Trail,” said Sgt. Wicentowich .”The man was released on an Appearance Notice to attend provincial court in Kamloops BC on November 2, 2020.”

Approximately two hours later, police said they arrested a 43-year-old Fruitvale man.

This time, for an outstanding endorsed criminal code warrant of arrest on Main Street in Fruitvale. He was released on an Appearance Notice to attend provincial court in Nelson on November 10, 2020.