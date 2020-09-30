Although in-person Fill the Boot events are being cancelled across Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t deterring the Robson Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) from raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC).

The Department is hosting its first annual Rooftop Campout on Saturday, October 3rd through to Sunday, October 4th on top of Johnny’s Grocery & Gas. The Rooftop Campout consists of local firefighters staying on top of a local business roof for a full 24 hours, accepting donations from the community and raising awareness for the disease.

“Each year we are absolutely blown away by the support of our community,” said Dustin LePage, RVFD Captain and Chair of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. “Whether it be our annual boot drive or the Firefighter Games, we at the RVFD are so grateful to have a strong community there with us supporting Muscular Dystrophy Canada.”

The money raised in the local campout will go directly to MDC to support its mission of enhancing the quality of life for those affected and in cure research efforts.

“The Rooftop Campout is something we can do while following all COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” added LePage. “We decided to do our best to make a difference for those affected by a neuromuscular disorder.”

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) said firefighters across Canada have been supporting Muscular Dystrophy Canada for more than 65 years.

“It is a longstanding tradition that both firefighters and MDC are extremely proud of,” said the RDCK.

Firefighters from the RVFD will be heading up top on Johnny’s Grocery & Gas (2593 Broadwater Rd) at 8:00 am on Saturday and not stepping back down until 8:00 am on Sunday. The RDCK said prizes will be available at the location during the day, and that proceeds from gas sales will also be donated to the cause.