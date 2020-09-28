FortisBC Customers in the West Kootenays from Slocan to Castlegar were left without power for reasons “unknown” on September 28, 2020.

The outages started at 12:52 p.m in the communities of Vallican, Lebahdo and Passmore for a combined 757 homes. Power was then restored roughly an hour later.

In Castlegar and as far west as Syringa Provincial Park and south towards Kinnaird, the power outage began close to 1:18 p.m affecting 2432 customers. Power was restored for the whole area by 3:26 p.m.

As of 4:18 p.m the same day, another 871 customers are without power from Slocan down to Appledale.

The cause of the outages for all clusters of communities remains unknown according to the FortisBC website.