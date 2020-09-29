The Trail Smoke Eaters have added a WHL veteran to bolster their offense for the upcoming BCHL season.

19-year-old left winger Justyn Gurney has officially committed to the team after spending the majority of his junior career playing in the WHL. Over the past four seasons, the Delta B.C. native has split time between the Calgary Hitmen and the Everett Silvertips.

The forward also had a brief stint in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles. Gurney played 23 games with the Eagles in the 2018/19 season where he scored six goals and added in seven assists for 13 points.

General Manager and Head Coach of the Smoke Eaters, Tim Fragle said Gurney is an exciting player and that his pace of play is important for the team.

“Justyn brings a lot to our group. He plays with energy; he has size and is hard to play against. His experience will allow him to play in all situations for our team.”

The Smoke Eaters said Gurney will be in the lineup on Saturday, October 3rd as they get set to take on the Cranbrook Bucks in their first exhibition game of the season. The game can be watched on HockeyTV with a subscription or can be listened to for free on Mixlr.