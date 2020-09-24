A 33-year-old Ootischenia man faces multiple fines after a September 19, 2020 traffic stop inspection could not let him or his vehicle pass.

Trail and Greater District RCMP said the vehicle had a broken headlight, a rusted frame, a door that would not fully close and the hood was secured shut with a bungie cord .

“Further to that, the vehicle did not have valid insurance nor the correct licence plates for the vehicle.” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in his police report.

In response, the man was issued a $109 fine for wrong number plate and a $598 fine for allegedly driving without insurance.

He was also given a Notice and Order and his vehicle was immediately suspended from use until all of the defects are repaired and inspected.