Federal Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller. (Supplied by Press Secretary, Adrienne Vaupshas)

Vista Radio conducted an interview with Marc Miller on Tuesday, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services.

We touched on a number of topics including:

Ottawa’s plan to protect Indigenous communities from COVID-19 during the fall/winter months

Additional dollars to assist first nation elementary and secondary supporting a safe return to class

A $305-million investment to support Indigenous communities impacted by the pandemic and what it can be used for

What additional barriers Indigenous people face when it comes to their mental health

The large volume of illicit drug deaths still taking place across Canada

Recent reconciliation agreements with the Lake Babine Nation and Wet’suwet’en

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW