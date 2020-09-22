NewsSpecial Report: Interview with Marc Miller, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services SHARE ON: ash, staff Tuesday, Sep. 22nd, 2020 Federal Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller. (Supplied by Press Secretary, Adrienne Vaupshas)Vista Radio conducted an interview with Marc Miller on Tuesday, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services.We touched on a number of topics including:Ottawa’s plan to protect Indigenous communities from COVID-19 during the fall/winter monthsAdditional dollars to assist first nation elementary and secondary supporting a safe return to classA $305-million investment to support Indigenous communities impacted by the pandemic and what it can be used forWhat additional barriers Indigenous people face when it comes to their mental healthThe large volume of illicit drug deaths still taking place across CanadaRecent reconciliation agreements with the Lake Babine Nation and Wet’suwet’enLISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/marc-miller-raw.mp3