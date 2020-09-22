Interior Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Rossland Summit School.

According to the health authority, the positive case was from student on September 21, 2020.

Acting Superintendent for School District no. 20 Katherine Shearer sent out a letter to the Rossland Summit School Community.

In it she said, “The person is isolated at home with support from public health officials. Interior Health is in the process of directly contacting any individuals who may have been exposed, to provide direction and support.”

Previously speaking to Interior Health about potential exposures in schools, the health authority told MyKootenayNow.com that if there is a case, contact tracing will begin immediately.

Shearer added, “We will continue to work closely with the Interior Health Authority to provide ongoing communication, as required.”

Interior Health said the following steps are taken when a COVID-19 case is confirmed at a local school:

We begin the process of contact tracing to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with

We identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days

We work closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact tracing process to maintain close communication with the school community

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health will work quickly to determine close contacts, and will make direct contact with parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk.”

The health authority said it’s important to note that a case of COVID-19 exposure, does not mean every student or staff member at the school is at risk.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Interior Health, your child should continue to attend school.”

Anyone that has not directly heard from Interior Health should continue about their daily habits as normal, ensuring they take necessary precautions as they would before.

