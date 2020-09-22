B.C. health authorities are reporting 366 new COVID-19 infections since Friday, with 1,987 active cases province-wide.

Breaking down the cases further:

Friday to Saturday: 121.

Saturday to Sunday: 117.

Sunday to Monday: 128.

According to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 8,208 British Columbians have contracted the illness so far. As of Monday, September 21st, 5,972 people have fully recovered from the virus, representing a recovery rate of 72.8%.

The Interior Health region has reported a total of 508 cases since the virus first appeared in British Columbia. Meanwhile, the Kootenay Boundary region has reported 24 cases so far, with seven new infections between September 4th and 17th.

Dr. Henry said four new deaths have been reported over the weekend, two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, one in Fraser Health and one in Northern Health, for a total of 227 deaths in British Columbia.

Henry said the declaration of a provincial election will not change B.C.’s COVID-19 response plan.

“Like other parts of our economy, the provincial health officer has also worked with Elections BC to set the guidelines for a safe election process,” said Henry and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health. “The guidelines include how political parties and their candidates need to keep themselves, their staff and volunteers, and their communities safe during the campaign, as well as how the elections process needs to occur to ensure the safety of everyone.”