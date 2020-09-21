UPDATE:

The B.C. Government has called for the provincial election to take place on Saturday, October 24th.

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor of B.C., Janet Austin granted NDP leader and Premer incumbent John Horgan’s request to dissolve the legislature to make way for a month-long campaign.

Horgan said the election will give more certainty to residents of the path through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“British Columbians have worked hard to get on the right side of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are far from out of the woods. We are not at the end of the pandemic, we are at the beginning. This pandemic will be with us for a year or more, that’s why I believe we need to have an election now,” said Horgan. “We can either delay that decision, and create uncertainty and instability for the next 12 months, or we can do what I believe is always the right thing, and ask British Columbians what they think.”

Due to the pandemic, however, the campaigning and voting process will look different compared to previous elections. Horgan said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Elections B.C. have worked together to make the campaign as safe as possible.

“Just as we’re going to work, just as we’re shopping for groceries, we can vote safely. There will be ample opportunities through advance voting as well as mail-in ballots to ensure that people can participate in our democratic process from the comfort of their own home,” said Horgan.

Originally, the election was slated for October 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Premier John Horgan is fully expected to announce a fall election at a morning news conference on Monday.

Following a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of B.C., Janet Austin, Horgan is fully expected to drop the writ for the upcoming election. The discussion with Austin would for the B.C. Legislature to be dissolved, paving way for the snap election.

According to early reports, voters will be heading to the polls on October 24th.

For weeks, there has been speculation that Horgan would call a snap election. Several high-ranking MLAs and Ministers were announcing their intention to either run for another term or step down, leading to speculation that the early election would be called.

The next provincial election was originally slated for October 2021, but it appears Horgan’s announcement will call the election almost one full year earlier than required.

