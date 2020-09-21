The Trail Smoke Eaters will see their first BCHL action of the new season on October 3rd, following the league’s unveiling of its exhibition schedule.

Trail will play 12 games before the season’s scheduled start date on December 1st.

Kicking off their new Kootenay rivalry, the Smoke Eaters will play the Cranbrook Bucks in nine of those 12 exhibition games. The Smoke Eaters will also play a pair of games against the Merritt Centennials on October 9th and November 18th, before a single matchup with the Prince George Spruce Kings on November 15th.

The BCHL has made cohorts of four teams each to try and limit travel and keep everyone safe under the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said Steven Cocker, BCHL Executive Director. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

All of the exhibition games will not allow fans in attendance. However, all of the games will be broadcast on HockeyTV, a paid-subscription service.

