Erik Larsen is back in police custody, facing more charges in addition to those laid against him in previous incidents.

“On September 16, 2020 criminal charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm were approved by the BC Prosecution Service against 41-year-old Erik Larsen, who was brought before the provincial courts and further detained in custody.” said Castlegar RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Monty Taylor.

According to Sgt. Taylor’s report, Castlegar RCMP located, identified and arrested Larsen for verbal threats allegedly made at a residence on 5th Avenue.

His next appearance will be September 23 in Castlegar Provincial Courts.

Larsen had been in custody since August 17 after his arrest during a search warrant in connection to a residential break-and-enter to a Lynnwood Crescent home.

Sgt. Taylor said, “A search of the residence yielded property police believed to have been stolen from the August 16 break-in, as well as other property believed to have been stolen from other Castlegar residences in the last few weeks.”

Larsen is also facing additional charges due to a July 20 incident, where he allegedly broke into the garage of a 7th Avenue home and stole property.