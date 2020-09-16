NewsSmoke affecting Canada Post mail delivery SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Wednesday, Sep. 16th, 2020 (Supplied by Canada Post)Canada Post said with poor air quality across central and southern B.C. many communities are under either a Red or Yellow Delivery Service Alert.Both Castlegar and Trail are affected by the Red Alert, meaning Canada Post will most likely not be delivering packages or mail.“A Red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe,” said Canada Post. “Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”Canada Post said the following communities are affected by the Red Alert:CastlegarCloverdaleDuncanGangesMayne IslandNew WestminsterOkanagan ValleySookeTrailWhite RockMeanwhile, Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Nelson are under the Yellow Alert from Canada post.“A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in parts of Central and Southern British Columbia.”The Yellow Alert is affecting the following communities:AbbotsfordCampbell RiverCourtenayCranbrookKamloopsKimberleyMetro VancouverNanaimoNelsonParksvillePowell RiverSurreyVernonGreater VictoriaCanada Post said the delivery alerts can be issued for a particular community or the entire province, depending on special weather events or circumstances.