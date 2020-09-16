Canada Post said with poor air quality across central and southern B.C. many communities are under either a Red or Yellow Delivery Service Alert.

Both Castlegar and Trail are affected by the Red Alert, meaning Canada Post will most likely not be delivering packages or mail.

“A Red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe,” said Canada Post. “Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

Canada Post said the following communities are affected by the Red Alert:

Castlegar

Cloverdale

Duncan

Ganges

Mayne Island

New Westminster

Okanagan Valley

Sooke

Trail

White Rock

Meanwhile, Cranbrook, Kimberley, and Nelson are under the Yellow Alert from Canada post.

“A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays in parts of Central and Southern British Columbia.”

The Yellow Alert is affecting the following communities:

Abbotsford

Campbell River

Courtenay

Cranbrook

Kamloops

Kimberley

Metro Vancouver

Nanaimo

Nelson

Parksville

Powell River

Surrey

Vernon

Greater Victoria

Canada Post said the delivery alerts can be issued for a particular community or the entire province, depending on special weather events or circumstances.