NewsSPECIAL REPORT: BC Premier John Horgan SHARE ON: ash, staff Friday, Sep. 11th, 2020 BC Premier John Horgan. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John HorganWe touched on a number of topics including:Is BC ready for a potential second wave of COVID-19 with flu season around the cornerThe possibility of a fall electionGetting front line workers their pandemic payThe BC Government pushing back on Transport Canada following a rule regarding residents on FerriesRecent outbreaks along Indigenous communities including the Tla’Amen First Nation near Powell RiverThe status of both the BCHL and WHL seasons