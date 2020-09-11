Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Is BC ready for a potential second wave of COVID-19 with flu season around the corner
  • The possibility of a fall election
  • Getting front line workers their pandemic pay
  • The BC Government pushing back on Transport Canada following a rule regarding residents on Ferries
  • Recent outbreaks along Indigenous communities including the Tla’Amen First Nation near Powell River
  • The status of both the BCHL and WHL seasons