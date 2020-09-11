NewsMasks or face coverings mandatory in all RDCK recreation facilities as of Monday SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Friday, Sep. 11th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay)Starting Monday, September 14th, non-medical masks or face coverings will be required when entering and moving around common areas in all of the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s (RDCK) recreational facilities.“We are looking forward to inviting users back into our facilities to take part in more programming and arena sports,” said Joe Chirico, General Manager of Community Services. “While we are re-opening only certain areas of recreation, we want all users to know that we have not forgotten about you and are working steadily to be able to offer more programs and services safely during these COVID-19 times.”The RDCK is implementing the rules for masks and face coverings as they get set to open the Nelson, Castlegar, and Creston’s District Community Complexes on Monday as well.MORE: RDCK announces reopening of regional rinks (Aug. 21, 2020)“It is important to take a phased approach to ensure the safety of our staff and our patrons,” added Chirico.Despite the new mask guideline, the RDCK said masks are not required in the indoor facilities when exercising or performing other means of physical activity.According to the regional district, there are other exemptions when face coverings are not required:A medical professional has advised that wearing a mask may pose a health risk to or impair an individualWearing a mask would create a health or safety risk to the wearer as determined by federal, provincial, or local regulators or Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) guidelinesAn individual is physically unable to put on or take off the mask without assistanceAn individual has trouble breathing or cannot remove the mask without helpAn individual is deaf or hard of hearing and relies on facial and mouth movements to receive communicationAn individual is a baby or toddler under two years of age The RDCK also released the following tips and tricks for wearing a mask or face covering in their facilities:Correct face mask useMake sure the mask completely covers the mouth and nosePut on the mask properly using the tie loops or elastic bands that secure behind your headWear the mask snug around the face and adjust it as necessary throughout the dayWhen taking off our mask and putting it downPlace it with the outside down on a tissueIf a tissue is not available, clean the surface on which you placed it down afterwardWash hands and face after removing the maskKeep the mask cleanLaunder it once a day in warm waterStore the mask in a clean and dry space or properly dispose of it Incorrect face mask useWearing mask under the nose and mouthLetting a strap dangle down or across the strapsTouching or adjusting the face mask without cleaning hands before and afterWearing a mask on your head or around your neck or armLetting the mask obstruct visionLaying the mask on a surface that could be contaminated or contaminate the surfaceUsing a mask if it is damaged in any wayWhile some recreation facilities are opening on Monday, September 14th, the RDCK said they are consistently reviewing their parks and recreation services as new information or protocols are available.“The RDCK appreciates the patience of all our users as we implement new expanded services with COVID-19 policies and procedures in place,” said the regional district.MORE: RDCK Recreation (RDCK)