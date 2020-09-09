The City of Castlegar has received $46,000 from FortisBC’s BuiltBetter Communities Program in preparation for the start of the BC Energy Step Code.

“The City of Castlegar is currently developing a 100% Renewable Energy by 2050 Plan and this funding helps ensure our development community is ready for more energy-efficient construction before it is mandated by the Province,” said Meeri Durand, Manager of Planning, Development, and Sustainability with the City. “This work supports the City’s Official Community Plan and commitment to innovation in energy efficiency.”

According to the Provincial Government, the code will change the way communities build and support more energy-efficient construction. The B.C. Government said it will ultimately save property owners money while reducing energy consumption.

The City of Castlegar committed to the first step of the BC Energy Step Code by December.

FortisBC anticipates the Building Code will require new construction to be fully net-zero ready by 2032.

“As such, the company is uniquely positioned to help our customers reduce their energy use in buildings by partnering with communities such as the City of Castlegar in a cost-effective and market-driven manner,” said Bea Bains, Manager Energy Products & Services at FortisBC.

The FortisBC funding will include educating and training local builders, architects, realtors, contractors, and others involved in the construction industry.