NewsCity of Trail cutting phone service to upgrade systems SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Wednesday, Sep. 9th, 2020 (Supplied by StockSnap.io)The City of Trail is conducting scheduled upgrades to their phone system, cutting all phone service Wednesday night.From 7:30 pm to 9:30 am, all phone service at the City of Trail office will be down, including incoming and outcoming calls, as well as voicemail.Any emergencies specific to the City will be directed to an emergency call centre instead for the brief interruption of service.