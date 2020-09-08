Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • How school districts plan to utilize the 242-million dollars in funding announced by the province
  • What is the plan if an outbreak is declared at a school in BC
  • How will students be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is available
  • The province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it’s not mandatory
  • How to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwell
  • The Ministry of Education’s response to the BC Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scores

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: