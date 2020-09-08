Strong winds descended on the West Kootenays with hundreds of FortisBC customers left without power early Monday morning on September 7, 2020.

Communities along Kootenay lake were hit hardest from the Creston Valley all the way up to Kaslo, B.C.

BC hydro also reported no power due to extreme winds, extending the outage footprint beyond Kalso and as far North as Meadow Creek and Argenta.

Both FortisBC and BC Hydro estimated that power will be restored for all customers in the West Kootenay on September 8.

However, for some customers along the east and northern shores of Kootenay Lake, repairs are estimated to be finished by 5:00 pm that evening.

A full list of power outages and estimated time for repairs for FortisBC my be viewed via this link: outages.fortisbc.com/Outages

For residents on the BC hydro grid, follow this link: www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html