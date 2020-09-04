A Trail woman faces multiple charges after being found by police, allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel on an stationary vehicle.

Trail RCMP said an officer noticed a vehicle running with the lights on on Friday August 28, 2020 just after 10:00 pm

After closer inspection, the officer located an unconscious 41 year old woman from Trail in the driver’s seat.

The subsequent investigation resulted in the female being released for a future court appearance in Rossland, B.C.