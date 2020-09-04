NewsTrail woman charged with possession of a controlled substance and a prohibited weapon after being found asleep at the wheel SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Thursday, Sep. 3rd, 2020 RCMP cruiser. (Supplied by Alberta RCMP)A Trail woman faces multiple charges after being found by police, allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel on an stationary vehicle. Trail RCMP said an officer noticed a vehicle running with the lights on on Friday August 28, 2020 just after 10:00 pm After closer inspection, the officer located an unconscious 41 year old woman from Trail in the driver’s seat. The subsequent investigation resulted in the female being released for a future court appearance in Rossland, B.C. Along with a 24 hour license suspension, she also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.