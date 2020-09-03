The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed two new forwards for the upcoming season (Supplied by Trail Smoke Eaters)

The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed two forwards to strengthen their offense ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 BCHL season.

The Smoke Eaters coaching staff picked out 18-year-old Nicolas Roussel and 16-year-old Jackson Krill from the team’s ID Camp.

Roussel is a Maple Ridge, B.C. native and last suited up in the Ontario Provincial Junior League. Roussel scored one goal in 12 games before sitting out the rest of the season.

“Roussel plays with pace and is difficult to play against,” said Time Fragle, Head Coach and General Manager of the Smoke Eaters. “He will provide energy to our group and he had an impressive ID camp.”

Krill is from Port Moody, B.C. and played last season with the Burnaby Winter Club Elite 15’s. The young forward scored 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 34 games with the team. Krill also suited up for the Burnaby Winter Club Prep team, going pointless in seven games.

“Krill really showed well and provides a good mix of a high compete level and shoots the puck well,” added Fragle. “We are excited to add both to our program.”