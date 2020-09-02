The Trail Window ArtWalk features local artists who were paid to create installations in the Windows of participating businesses in Downtown Trail.

Centered on Cedar Avenue between Victoria and Helena Street, residents and visitors may visit 10 displays featuring paid local artists showing off their work in a setting that allows social distancing.

The project is sponsored by VISAC Gallery, the Columbia Basin Trust, Trail & District Arts Council, and the City of Trail.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to also celebrate Trail’s new mural from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the mural site on 1501 Cedar Ave.

There will be free balloons, coloring books, ArtBoxes for kids and more. But please remember to socially distance while taking it all in.

Fore more details, including each display and artist, visit www.visacgallery.com