The updated emergency department at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail is now officially open.

The new emergency department includes a technologically advanced trauma room, private patient exam rooms, new procedure rooms, as well as specialized spaces to treat infectious diseases and to provide support for mental health patients and their families. The project also includes a new separate entrance for patients to access the department.

“I am pleased to see this portion of renovations at KBRH open to patients,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The emergency department and electrical redevelopment project significantly expands the KBRH ED—nearly tripling its size—addressing space challenges at the hospital to allow health-care workers the space they need to help patients.”

Interior Health committed $10.83-million to the project, while the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District provided $7.22-million, and the KBRH Health Foundation raised $1-million. The total cost of the new emergency department was approximately $19.05-million

“The completion of the new emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is incredibly important to the people of the region including the communities of Trail, Rossland, and Castlegar,” added Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “This is wonderful news for my constituents as they will be well served with improved care spaces in a larger and modern emergency department.”

According to Interior Health, the KBRH provides health care services to 80,000 residents in the Kootenay Boundary, while the emergency department alone sees more than 16,000 patients every year.

“With KBRH being a regional hospital, this project was a top priority for our board,” said Suzan Hewat, Chair of the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District. “This new emergency department will allow for enhanced care during a time when patients most need it. With a focus on the safety and comfort of patients, their families and staff, the ongoing redevelopment of KBRH is very important to the residents of Trail and the entire area.”

Apart from the emergency department project, there is also a foundation to build a new ambulatory care wing and to renovate the hospital’s pharmacy. The ambulatory care unit will sit above the emergency department and will be linked to the hospital. The renovation to the pharmacy will provide staff with an upgraded work environment, including better-ventilated spaces to prepare medications.

A request for proposals for the KBRH Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project closed in August and the contract will be awarded this fall. The budget for the project is a significant $38.3-million. The Ministry of Health has committed $23.3-million while the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District (WKBRHD) is funding $15.5 million of the project.