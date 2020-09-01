Now two weeks after its discovery, the Talbot Creek Wildfire burns at an estimated 446 hectares.

BC Wildfire service said crews have progressed in setting up control lines along the perimeter.

“Crews are continuing helipad construction to support access and safety egress, as well as, establishing fuel free hand guards that are being tied in with the natural rocky features along the southeastern flank.” the BC Wildfire service said in their August 31, 2020 update.

By then, the BC Wildfire service allocated 125 firefighters, 9 pieces of heavy equipment and 9 helicopters.

Firefighters are “mopping up” sections by extinguishing areas while also dealing with problem trees and using small hand ignitions to remove fuel ahead of the fire’s perimeter.

“Heavy equipment operations continue to wind down as they are nearing completion on the northern flank of the fire,” the BC Wildfire Service added. “As well the contingency guard on the southern flank above the community of Vallican.”

Though the blaze has increased in size, the BC Wildfire Service said its spread includes the successful burn off operation on the western flank and the anticipated fire growth mostly on the south and eastern flanks of the fire due to winds experienced on August 29.

Thankfully it is not a full blown crown fire that crews are dealing with.

“Intermittent candling of single trees has also been observed; however, the fire is not moving through the crown fuel layer,” the BC Wildfire Service said. “This fire is slowing backing down to control lines and continues to be classified as a low vigour surface fire which is a fire that burns in the surface fuel layer on the forest floor, but below the tree crowns.”

The Talbot Creek Wildfire fire is not currently threatening any structures but an Evacuation Alert is still in effect for Little Slocan, Lebahdo, Passmore and Vallican.