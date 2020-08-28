The Wildsight Society is looking to make an impact on the climate crisis by creating the new Youth Climate Corps (YCC).

Made up of 10 youth, aged 19 to 28, the YCC will begin in the West Kootenay before branching out to other locations in the Columbia Basin. Wildsight’s goal with the new crew is to inspire and implement solutions to the climate crisis through employment, training, mentorship, and leadership development.

The YCC will tackle projects like clearing away dangerous forest fuels that threaten key community assets, building community food production infrastructure, helping retrofit buildings to reduce energy consumption, and stepping into leadership roles to advance community engagement.

“The Youth Climate Corps is about empowering young people with a sense of agency,” said Richard Klein, one of the program creators. “They will build safer, more resilient communities while they get their hands dirty and learn new skills. YCC crew members will help mobilize their communities to take action on the climate crisis we face.”

The ten members will each receive an $8,000 stipend for their participation along with extensive training and work experience.

The YCC is substantially funded through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement with the Government of Canada, while additional funding is also being provided by the Kootenay Career Development Society and a handful of other project partners.

Back in June, program leaders with the YCC had a day-long workshop to further explore the impacts of the program. Wildsight said seven community leaders joined 12 local youth to brainstorm ways to empower young people and to address a swath of climate-related challenges and opportunities.

“I grew up in Nelson and I want to live in a resilient, vibrant community for years to come,” said Arianna Murphy-Steed, one of the youth attendees at the June workshop. “Looking ahead, I am confronted with a great deal of uncertainty but I know my generation has much to contribute toward tackling the complex problems facing our society.”

Any youth wanting to participate and join the YCC can apply to Wildsight before September 4th.

